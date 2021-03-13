Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Officers killed, wounded in police operation in Haiti slum

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:35
Officers killed, wounded in police operation in Haiti slum

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A police operation in the Village of God slum in Haiti’s capital Friday left officers dead and eight wounded, authorities said.

President Jovenel Moïse confirmed that police officers were killed in the operation but did not say how many or provide any other details. He offered his condolences to their families and promised to support Haiti National Police.

“You did not win,” he said in a message to those who killed the officers.

The Port-au-Prince's Village of God slum is run by a gang known as “5 Seconds.”

Haiti’s police department issued a statement saying that three of the eight officers who were wounded are in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Officials said among those injured are SWAT team members.

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'