Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lions looking for receivers and cornerbacks in free agency

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:26
Lions looking for receivers and cornerbacks in free agency

DETROIT LIONS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones, WR Mohamed Sanu, DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jarrad Davis, PR Jamal Agnew, RB Adrian Peterson, WR Danny Amendola, OG Oday Aboushi, DE Everson Griffen, K Matt Prater, S Duron Harmon, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB Reggie Ragland, CB Tony McRae.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None.

NEEDS: Finding help at receiver and cornerback are the top priorities. First-year general manager Brad Holmes sent another message that the team is rebuilding when the franchise tag was not used to retain Golladay. Golladay led the NFL in touchdowns in 2019 before injuries stunted his production last season. Jones and Sanu are also veteran receivers from last year's team on the market. Detroit invested the No. 3 pick overall last year in Ohio Sate CB Jeff Okudah and he had a shaky, injury-shortened season. The Lions have voids at every position group on defense after having one of the worst units statistically in NFL history.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9.5 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'