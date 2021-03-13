Alexa
Broncos' new GM has his work cut out for him in first year

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:34
DENVER BRONCOS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Shelby Harris, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, OT Elijah Wilkinson, RT Demar Dotson, S Will Parks, DT DeMarcus Walker, DT Sylvester Williams, DE Anthony Chickillo; QB Blake Bortles; CB De’Vante Bausby, LB Joseph Jones.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: ILB Alexander Johnson, WR Tim Patrick, RB Phillip Lindsay, TE Jake Butt, ILB Austin Calitro, DB Kevin Toliver II, LB Josh Watson.

NEEDS: New GM George Paton has a full plate of decisions beyond OLB Von Miller’s future and working out a long-term contract with S Justin Simmons, who was franchise tagged again. He has to rebuild a defense that has glaring holes in the secondary, an aging front and a linebacker corps that could use an upgrade. Paton’s predecessor, John Elway, stocked the offense the last two seasons with TEs, WRs and OL, but what about QB Drew Lock? He had a rough second season in 2020 and you can bet Paton will be on the lookout for a veteran to push/mentor Lock.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $32 million.

