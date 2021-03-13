Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Super Bowl champion Bucs focused on keeping roster intact

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:01
Super Bowl champion Bucs focused on keeping roster intact

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (15-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Shaquil Barrett, TE Rob Gronkowski, WR Antonio Brown, RB Leonard Fournette, DT Ndamukong Suh, K Ryan Succop, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB T.J. Logan, RB Kenjon Barner, WR Jayden Mickens, TE Anthony Auclair, T Joe Haeg, T Josh Wells, DL Steve McLendon, LB Kevin Minter, LB Deone Bucannon, CB Ryan Smith, S Andrew Adams, CB Ross Cockrell, RB LeSean McCoy, QB Blaine Gabbert, QB Ryan Griffin.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: G Aaron Stinnie, LB Jack Cichy.

NEEDS: The Super Bowl champions want to give Tom Brady every opportunity to win an eighth NFL title. That begins with doing whatever’s necessary to keep intact a star-studded roster assembled around the 43-year-old quarterback. Coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht already placed the franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin and agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal to retain LB Lavonte David. A long-term contract with LB Shaquil Barrett is a major priority, as is re-signing TE Rob Gronkowski and DT Ndamukong Suh. WR Antonio Brown and RB Leonard Fournette are high-profile playmakers the team would like to bring back, too. Re-signing kicker Ryan Succop would be significant as well. He converted 37 of 40 field-goal tries, including all nine during the team’s playoff run.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9 million over the cap.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden