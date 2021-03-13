Alexa
Cardinals face tough choices on which veterans to keep

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13
ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Patrick Peterson, WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB Kenyan Drake, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OL J.R. Sweezy, LB Markus Golden, DL Corey Peters, LB Haason Reddick, K Zane Gonzalez, P Andy Lee, DL Domata Peko, OL Max Garcia, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RT Kelvin Beachum, S Chris Banjo, K Mike Nugent, CB Johnathan Joseph, QB Brett Hundley, DL Josh Mauro, DL Angelo Blackson, LB Isaiah Irving, S Charles Washington, RB D.J. Foster, CB Kevin Peterson, TE Darrell Daniels, LB Tanner Vallejo, LB Kylie Fitts, TE Dan Arnold.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Trent Sherfield, LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Zeke Turner

NEEDS: The Cardinals already made a big splash when they signed three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to a two-year deal. His contract is only a $4.9 million hit for the 2021 season, which frees up some money to add or retain a few pieces. The Cardinals are waiting to find out if Fitzgerald will return for his 18th season and the team has tough choices whether to try and retain veterans Peterson, Drake, Campbell and Reddick. If the Cardinals decide not to re-sign Peterson, they'll be looking for cornerbacks. Expect the Cardinals to be aggressive: They're trying to make it back to the playoffs while third-year quarterback Kyler Murray is still on his rookie deal.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $21 million.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13

