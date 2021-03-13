Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:13
Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals

REIMS, France (AP) — Lyon missed a chance to pressure its French title rivals and needed an injury-time equalizer from substitute Tino Kadewere to match Reims 1-1 on Friday.

Midfielder Mathieu Cafaro put mid-table Reims ahead in the 32nd minute when he neatly volleyed in a cross from the right.

Kadewere earned his battling side a point when he rose superbly to nod in Memphis Depay's pinpoint cross from the left.

Third-placed Lyon is level on points with second-placed Paris Saint-Germain but behind on goal difference, and two behind leader Lille.

Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic saved well from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta early in the second half, and Paqueta had a strong penalty claim dismissed after appearing to be tripped.

As Lyon pushed forward, Depay had a low shot saved with 20 minutes left and Rajkovic reacted well to keep out a low effort from substitute Maxwell Cornet in the 82nd.

After Depay's brilliant curling effort shaved the post in the 88th, he found his range for Kadewere's head.

WEEKEND MATCHES

Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of his second game for Marseille when his side faces Brest at home on Saturday.

Sunday's big game sees Lille visiting fourth-placed Monaco, which will move into title contention with a win.

Also, defending champion PSG hosts Nantes days after knocking out Barcelona to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden