Defense a priority for Raiders in free agency

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:08
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (8-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Nelson Agholor, DT Maliek Collins, DT Johnathan Hankins, LB Nicholas Morrow, DE Takkarist McKinley, Edge Vic Beasley, S Erik Harris, OL Denzelle Good, CB Nevin Lawson, WR Zay Jones, LB Raekwon McMillan, RB Devontae Booker, RB Theo Riddick, DL Chris Smith, LB Kyle Wilber, DB Daryl Worley, OL Sam Young, TE Derek Carrier.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: K Daniel Carlson.

NEEDS: The biggest holes on the Raiders are on the defensive side of the ball after allowing the third-most points in the NFL last season. Coach Jon Gruden has been looking for a top pass rusher ever since trading Khalil Mack two years ago, and the team could use help on the interior and the edge. The Raiders have used some high picks on the secondary the past two years but still need help there, especially at free safety and in the slot. Las Vegas also needs to bolster the offensive line after cutting guard Richie Incognito and trading tackle Trent Brown. Guard Gabe Jackson also could be a cap casualty. The Raiders also need either to bring back Agholor or sign another veteran receiver.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $38 million.

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:21 GMT+08:00

