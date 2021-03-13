49ers try to lock up Williams, add CBs in free agency

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (6-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LT Trent Williams, CB Richard Sherman, CB Jason Verrett, CB K’Waun Williams, FB Kyle Juszczyk, S Jaquiski Tartt, DE Kerry Hyder, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DT D.J. Jones, DL Solomon Thomas, WR Kendrick Bourne, RB Tevin Coleman, QB C.J.Beathard, DL Ronald Blair, OL Ben Garland, LB Mark Nzeocha, DL Ezekiel Ansah, RB Jerick McKinnon, TE Jordan Reed, WR Trent Taylor.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Nick Mullens.

NEEDS: The Niners have most of their key secondary players from last season on the market with safety Jimmie Ward the only starter from 2020 still under contract. Finding cornerbacks and adding another edge rusher in case Dee Ford doesn’t recover from his back injury are the top priority. The offensive line also will be a focus with Williams either getting a megadeal to stay in San Francisco after a successful first season or the Niners being forced to fill a big hole. Finding a starting center will also be a priority with Weston Richburg unlikely to return from injuries.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $22 million.