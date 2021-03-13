Alexa
Bills' free agency needs handcuffed by spending limitations

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13
BUFFALO BILLS (15-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Trent Murphy, WRs Andre Roberts and Isaiah McKenzie, DBs Dean Marlowe and Josh Norman, RBs Taiwan Jones and T.J. Yeldon, TE Tyler Kroft, OLs Jon Feliciano, Ty Nsekhe and Brian Winters.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Ike Boettger, DB Levi Wallace, P Corey Bojorquez.

NEEDS: Coming off their deepest playoff run since the 1993 season, the Bills are focused on using their limited space under the salary cap to retain their own free agents. It began Thursday, when Buffalo re-signed starting linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract. Milano's return, however, came at a price after the Bills freed up more than $14.4 million in cap space by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Offensive line is a priority, with GM Brandon Beane first focusing on attempting to bring back Feliciano before the market opens. Another candidate to re-sign is McKenzie, whose speed and versatility filled a valuable “gadget” role on offense and special teams. Otherwise, expect the Bills to also consider targeting a mid-priced tight end or cornerback.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million.

2021-03-13

