Colts hope to solidify LT, pass rush as free agency begins

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:41
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (11-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR T.Y. Hilton, LB Anthony Walker, DE Justin Houston, DE Denico Autry, CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Marlon Mack, S Malik Hooker, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB T.J. Carrie, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, S Tavon Wilson, TE Trey Burton, OL Le'Raven Clark, OL Chaz Green, OL Joey Hunt, P Ryan Allen.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Zach Pascal, S George Odum, DT Taylor Stallworth, CB Tremon Smith.

NEEDS: Indy filled its most glaring offseason hole with the trade for QB Carson Wentz. Now it must find a replacement for longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired in January. One solution would be moving All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to tackle. But general manager Chris Ballard also must decide how to proceed with three of Indy's top pass rushers potentially hitting free agency. Expect Ballard to spend the bulk of his cap space along the two lines, possibly at receiver or linebacker if Hilton or Walker don't return. They also could be in the market for a veteran backup to Wentz.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $48.1 million.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:19 GMT+08:00

