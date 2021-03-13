Alexa
Steelers have many needs but little money in free agency

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:37
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (12-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, LB Bud Dupree, LT Alejandro Villanueva, RB James Conner, LB Avery Williamson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Cam Sutton, LG Matt Feiler, P Jordan Berry, DT Tyson Alualu, DT Chris Wormley, S Sean Davis, RT Zach Banner, LB Jayrone Elliott, DE Cassius Marsh, G Danny Isidora.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None.

NEEDS: The offensive line is in need of a major overhaul following the retirement of center Maurkice Pouncey and the expected departure of Villanueva and potentially Feiler. The running back room is also in need of new blood with Conner not coming back. The problem, however, is there isn't much money to spend even after restructuring QB Ben Roethlisberger's contract. Restructuring the deals for DE Stephon Tuitt and perhaps veteran CBs Joe Haden and Steven Nelson might free up a little more cash, but Pittsburgh is likely to remain pretty quiet on the open market and use the draft to address the biggest areas of concern.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $6 million. ___

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:19 GMT+08:00

