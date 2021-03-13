Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Despite some building blocks, Jaguars have holes everywhere

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:39
Despite some building blocks, Jaguars have holes everywhere

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-15)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Mike Glennon, CB D.J. Hayden, TE Tyler Eifert, DT Abry Jones, WR Chris Conley, WR Keelan Cole, DE Dawuane Smoot, CB Sidney Jones, WR Dede Westbrook, RB Chris Thompson, LB Kamalei Correa, OL Tyler Shatley, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DE Aaron Lynch, DL Adam Gotsis, TE Eric Saubert, DL Greg Mabin, S Josh Jones, P Dustin Colquitt.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Dakota Allen, OL K.C. McDermott, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DT Daniel Ekuale, DT Daniel Ross, OT Derwin Gray.

NEEDS: Although new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer inherited several building blocks — defensive end Josh Allen, linebacker Myles Jack, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, cornerback CJ Henderson, receiver DJ Chark and running back James Robinson – he has holes nearly everywhere else. With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being the team’s presumptive No. 1 draft pick next month, the team used its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson and prevented him from hitting the open market. Robinson will be charged with protecting Lawrence's blindside. Meyer made it clear he plans to start the team's rebuild along the defensive line.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $73 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden