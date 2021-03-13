Alexa
Pass rushers at top of Titans' free agency shopping list

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:42
TENNESSEE TITANS (11-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OLB/DE Jadeveon Clowney, WR Corey Davis, DL DaQuan Jones, TE Jonnu Smith, LB Jayon Brown, K Stephen Gostkowski, CB Desmond King, TE MyCole Pruit, TE Geoff Swaim, LS Matt Overton, OT Ty Sambrailo, OL Marshall Newhouse, RB Senorise Perry, LB Will Compton, LB Nick Dzubnar, LB Daren Bates.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Anthony Firkser, DL Matt Dickerson, OL Jamil Douglas, RB D'Onta Foreman, WR Kalif Raymond.

NEEDS: Getting pass rushers who can actually sack a quarterback is a must. Clowney didn't manage a single sack in eight games before going on injured reserve. The Titans won the AFC South despite averaging one sack per game over the first 15 games and barely avoiding last in the NFL for the season. An improved pass rush should also help a defense that ranked dead last — by far — on third-down conversions. More passing targets for QB Ryan Tannehill also is a must, and they may need a kicker if Gostkowski doesn't sign a new deal. The Titans have been busy creating space under the salary cap, releasing veteran CB Malcolm Butler, S Kenny Vaccaro and WR Adam Humphries.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17.5 million.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:18 GMT+08:00

