D-backs coach McKay breaks rib, cuts spleen in dugout fall

By DAVID BRANDT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:38
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks first base coach Dave McKay suffered a broken rib and lacerated spleen after a fall in the dugout earlier this week.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the 70-year-old McKay was wearing a new pair of shoes on Tuesday, tripped on the bottom step of the dugout and fell against the bench during a game against the San Francisco Giants. He quickly recovered and stayed at the park, but began to feel more pain on Wednesday morning and that's when the extent of the injury was discovered.

“He's fine, everything's good,” Lovullo said on Friday. “He's just going to need to step away.”

Lovullo said McKay was “resting comfortably” and had a “little procedure to cauterize the spleen and everything is thumbs up right now.”

Lovullo said he expects McKay to be away from the team for about a week, but that he should be able to be with the team by opening day on April 1.

McKay played in the big leagues from 1975 to 1982 with the Twins, Blue Jays and A's. He's spent more than 35 years as a coach and has been with the Diamondbacks since 2014.

D-backs shortstop Nick Ahmed says he admires McKay, who is well known around the organization for his good health.

“He's a trooper, takes care of himself super well," Ahmed said. “We know he's going to bounce back great. As someone who takes care of my health and enjoys that aspect of life, he's on a pedestal. I'm chasing Dave McKay, I want to be better than he is at 70.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:18 GMT+08:00

