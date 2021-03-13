Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Falcons face more painful salary-cap cuts before free agency

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:34
Falcons face more painful salary-cap cuts before free agency

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Alex Mack, RB Todd Gurley, S Ricardo Allen, OG James Carpenter, DE Allen Bailey, DE Steven Means, DE Charles Harris, S Keanu Neal, S Damontae Kazee, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, OG Justin McCray, TE Luke Stocker, LB LaRoy Reynolds, CB Darqueze Dennard, S Sharrod Neasman, OT John Wetzel, LB Edmond Robinson, WR Laquon Treadwell, QB Kurt Benkert.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Brandon Powell, OT Matt Gono.

NEEDS: Quarterback and running back likely will be prime needs in free agency and the draft. Ito Smith could be the top returning running back if Gurley and Hill are not re-signed. The Falcons already have cleared almost $15 million by releasing two veterans from the defense, Allen and Bailey, and Carpenter from the offensive line. More cuts are coming. The team also waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, leaving starter Matt Ryan alone on the depth chart following Matt Schaub's retirement. Tough decisions with Neal and Kazee could make safety another area of prime need. The expected loss of Mack means 2020 rookie Matt Hennessey is the probable replacement at center. More offensive line depth will be needed following Carpenter's release.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $7.5 million over the cap.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden