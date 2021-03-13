Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vikings have needs on both lines, but little space under cap

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:28
Vikings have needs on both lines, but little space under cap

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: SS Anthony Harris, LB Eric Wilson, OT Rashod Hill, LG Dakota Dozier, DT Jaleel Johnson, QB Sean Mannion, OL Brett Jones, RB Ameer Abdullah, S George Iloka, LB Todd Davis, LB Hardy Nickerson Jr.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, WR Chad Beebe, RB Mike Boone.

NEEDS: The Vikings recently released TE Kyle Rudolph, their longest-tenured player after 10 seasons, but the problem of their lack of salary cap space persists. Some money was used to sign DE Stephen Weatherly, who was recently released by the Panthers and adds a depth player at a bargain rate. Beyond him, banking on the healthy returns of DE Danielle Hunter and LB Anthony Barr is probably the best upgrade the Vikings can count on for 2021 given how little room they have to maneuver under the cap. Reinforcements would be most helpful at DT and CB, and SS gets added to the list if Harris does not re-sign. On offense, they need a left guard to start. Even with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen forming one of the NFL’s best tandems, another playmaking WR is a need and not a want in this pass-driven league, though that might be best sought through the draft.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $10 million.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden