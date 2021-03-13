Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man charged in NJ slaying, questioned in 4 deaths extradited

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 04:49
Man charged in NJ slaying, questioned in 4 deaths extradited

WOODSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A man who is a person of interest in the death of his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico has been extradited to New Jersey for a separate murder investigation.

Sean Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday morning after a manhunt stretching from New Jersey to Missouri ended when he was arrested driving a car stolen from the New Jersey victim.

A district commander at the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Thomas Gilbert, said that Lannon was processed this morning and is now in custody at Salem County Correctional Facility.

Lannon, 47, is scheduled to appear Saturday in court via video. It could not be immediately determined whether Lannon has retained legal counsel.

Lannon is accused of breaking into 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski’s home and beating him with a blunt object on Monday, according to an affidavit.

Officers performing a well-being check found Dabkowski’s body, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Lannon is also a person of interest in the death of his wife and three others in New Mexico.

Authorities say a vehicle was discovered last week at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage with four bodies later identified as Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60. Sean Lannon lived 80 miles (130 kilometers) away in Grants, New Mexico.

Grants Police had posted on Facebook last month that they were seeking a different person in connection with the disappearances of Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata. Authorities did not offer further information about that potential suspect on Wednesday.

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden