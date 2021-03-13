Alexa
Idaho St. women smother Idaho 84-49 in Big Sky for NCAA bid

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:15
Idaho State players celebrates their 84-49 win over Idaho in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Sky Conference tournament ...

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Estefania Ors scored 13 of her 21 points in the first quarter to jump start top-seeded Idaho State and the Bengals kept rolling into the NCAA Tournament, defeating second-seeded Idaho 84-49 on Friday in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Ors started 5 for 5 with three 3-pointers for the Bengals. who earned their first trip to the NCAAs since 2012. She finished 8 of 9 and perfect on four 3s.

“Very unexpected,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said after his 400th game with the program. “(Ors) was on fire, she wanted to win — we all wanted to win — this game so bad. Against our rivals. ... One of our best games all year.”

Diaba Konate added 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Bengals (22-3), who have won six straight. Delaney Moore scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Beyonce Bea scored 14 points for the Vandals (17-7), who had their six-game winning streak end. Sydney Gandy added 10.

Idaho State made its first six shots, five by Ors, who was tournament MVP, for a 15-9 lead. The Bengals finished 28 of 65 (58.5%), 7 of 17 behind the arc. They dominated points in the paint 48-18.

The Vandals shot 27% (17 of 63).

The teams split their regular-season series in Moscow, ISU winning the first game 63-58, Idaho the second 73-56.

The Vandals were without starting point guard Gina Marxen and Hailey Christopher and Rylee Alexander, who did not make the trip.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:17 GMT+08:00

