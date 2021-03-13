Alexa
Steelers bring back offensive lineman Finney on 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 04:48
PITTSBURGH (AP) — B.J. Finney is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers signed Finney to a one-year contract on Friday, a week after Finney was released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Finney spent his first five seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh after the team signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in the spring of 2015. He spent most of 2015 on the practice squad but made the 53-man roster in 2016 and served a variety of roles before leaving in free agency last March. He appeared in 59 games with 13 starts for the Steelers during his first stint in Pittsburgh.

Finney signed a two-year deal with Seattle last year, but was traded to Cincinnati in October in a deal that sent defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks. Finney appeared in just one game for Cincinnati.

The Steelers are in the midst of a significant reset along the offensive line following the retirement of nine-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey, the likely departure of left tackle Alejandro Villanueva in free agency and Adrian Klemm's promotion to offensive line coach.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 07:17 GMT+08:00

