By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 05:09
MAC signs extension to keep postseason tourneys in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Mid-American Conference will play its men's and women's tournaments at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through 2030.

The conference announced a seven-year contract extension on Friday in advance of the men's semifinals. The current agreement expires in 2023.

Cleveland has hosted the men's tournament since 2000 and the women's since 2001.

“This seven-year contract extension provides our student-athletes and our fans the finest basketball facility in the country,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. "Throughout the long history of the Mid-American Conference, there have been exciting and tremendous tournament games.

"Over the past 21 years the Conference has built a tradition of “coming to Cleveland.” This is a destination that keeps getting better and better."

