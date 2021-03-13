BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2574 Down 179 May 2584 Down 16 May 2580 2584 2553 2570 Down 23 Jul 2584 2598 2563 2584 Down 16 Sep 2577 2591 2552 2576 Down 13 Dec 2571 2583 2546 2568 Down 15 Mar 2555 2567 2536 2555 Down 16 May 2549 2562 2531 2549 Down 17 Jul 2550 2555 2536 2550 Down 18 Sep 2547 2554 2539 2552 Down 18 Dec 2561 2562 2544 2557 Down 16