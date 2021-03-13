Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 04:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2574 Down 179
May 2584 Down 16
May 2580 2584 2553 2570 Down 23
Jul 2584 2598 2563 2584 Down 16
Sep 2577 2591 2552 2576 Down 13
Dec 2571 2583 2546 2568 Down 15
Mar 2555 2567 2536 2555 Down 16
May 2549 2562 2531 2549 Down 17
Jul 2550 2555 2536 2550 Down 18
Sep 2547 2554 2539 2552 Down 18
Dec 2561 2562 2544 2557 Down 16

Updated : 2021-03-13 05:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'