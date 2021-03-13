BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2574
|Down 179
|May
|2584
|Down
|16
|May
|2580
|2584
|2553
|2570
|Down
|23
|Jul
|2584
|2598
|2563
|2584
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2577
|2591
|2552
|2576
|Down
|13
|Dec
|2571
|2583
|2546
|2568
|Down
|15
|Mar
|2555
|2567
|2536
|2555
|Down
|16
|May
|2549
|2562
|2531
|2549
|Down
|17
|Jul
|2550
|2555
|2536
|2550
|Down
|18
|Sep
|2547
|2554
|2539
|2552
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2561
|2562
|2544
|2557
|Down
|16