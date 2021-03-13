Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 21 Missouri State women advance to MVC semifinals

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 03:32
No. 21 Missouri State women advance to MVC semifinals

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Brice Calip scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half, and Abby Hipp added 11 points as No. 21 Missouri State beat Southern Illinois 70-59 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Lady Bears (21-2) are the No. 1 seed in the MVC tourney for the 12th time — after going undefeated in league play for the first time in program history.

Elle Ruffridge chipped in with 10 points and Jasmine Franklin, the defensive player of the year, had seven points and three steals for Missouri State, which plays in the semifinals on Saturday. The Lady Bears held a 32-21 rebounding advantage and 38-24 for points in the paint.

Missouri State closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run, making 8-of-10 shots in the period, to lead 50-40. The Lady Bears were 7 of 10 in the fourth to finish at 48.1% after struggling in the first half to build a 28-25 lead.

Abby Brockmeyer led Southern Illinois (9-16) with 18 points and Gabby Walker added 15 before fouling out. Makenzie Silvey scored 10.

The Salukis lost to Missouri State three times this year — 61-44 on Jan. 27 and 67-55 on Feb. 24 — after handing them one of just two conference losses last season.

__

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-13 05:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'