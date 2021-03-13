Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 03:01
Austria's Jan Hoerl competes during the WSC Men's Large Hill Individual HS137 jumping event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, G...

Health workers hold flares in front of the Palace of the Generalitat, the headquarters of the Catalonian government, during a protest against their wo...

A glowing river of lava gushes from the slopes of Mt Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, near Zafferana Etnea, Sicily, early Wednesday, March 10, 2...

Dr. Gabriele Zanolini adjusts the ventilator of a patient at the emergency COVID-19 ward of the Mellino Mellini hospital in Chiari, northern Italy, Mo...

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after a missed a penalty shot during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Ge...

A demonstrator holds up a Senegalese flag during protests against the arrest of opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in D...

Colleagues try to help an injured police officer lying on the road after an attack by protesters during clashes in Athens, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Sev...

Ukraine's Viktoriya Ratnikova, second right, competes in the round one heat one of the 60m race during the European Athletics Indoor Championships in ...

Residents wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus as they exercise at DomusVi nursing home in Leganes, Spain, Wednesday, March 10...

A woman poses holding a piece of cracked plastic sheet during a flashmob to raise awareness of the increased levels of violence against women since th...

Buckingham Palace is reflected in a rain puddle in London, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. In countries with historic ties to Great Britain, allegations by...

Clouds cover the sky over the Ernst-Taehlmann-Park housing estate after a thunderstorm in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus ...

MARCH 5 - 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

Updated : 2021-03-13 05:46 GMT+08:00

