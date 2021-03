Friday At Aviation Club Tennis Centre Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $1,835,490 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Friday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, def. Elise Mertens (10), Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Veronika Kudermetova (5), Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison (8), Chile, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-4, 6-3.