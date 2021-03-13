Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Medvedev brushes aside Sinner to reach Open 13 semis

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 02:41
Medvedev brushes aside Sinner to reach Open 13 semis

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev made light work of reaching the Open 13 semifinals in brushing aside fifth-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.

The imposing Russian saved the only break point he faced and broke the Italian player's serve three times at the indoor tournament.

The Australian Open runner-up has won 21 of his last 23 matches and will climb to second in the ATP rankings next week.

“It is my first time here in the semifinals in Marseille ... I was on top of the match the whole time," Medvedev said. "Jannik always tries to hit the ball as hard as he can. You cannot give him easy balls, otherwise you are going to run all over the place and he is probably going to hit a winner."

When the two-time Grand Slam runner-up climbs to No. 2 on Monday, he will be the first outside the Big Four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — to do so since Nadal in July 2005.

Medvedev is chasing a 10th career title and next faces qualifier Matthew Ebden, who at No. 287 became the lowest-ranked semifinalist in the tournament's 28-year history.

The Australian upset third-seeded Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, breaking the Russian four times.

Later Friday, second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas — chasing a third straight title here — was to play Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Also, fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert took on Arthur Rinderknech, a qualifier ranked 138th.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-13 04:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'