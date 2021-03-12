Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Twins get government OK for up to 10,000 fans

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/12 23:50
The Latest: Twins get government OK for up to 10,000 fans

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Minnesota Twins are the latest Major League Baseball team to receive government approval for fans to return to their games this season. They can play at Target Field for now in front of a capacity of up to 10,000 people.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s health department announced Friday a series of rolled-back COVID-19 restrictions. Large outdoor venues have a limit of 10,000 people, about 25% of what the ballpark holds. The Twins’ home opener is April 8 against Seattle. Most major league teams have already announced plans to open the gates at varying capacities for 2021.

Minnesota’s seated indoor venues can now admit up to 3,000 people. That would allow the NBA’s Timberwolves and NHL’s Wild to begin letting in fans again. Only a limited amount of family members of players and staff have been able to attend those games this season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-13 01:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'