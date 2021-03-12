Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

By ED WHITE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/12 23:57
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

DETROIT (AP) — Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes, officials said Friday.

The winners claimed their prize nearly two months after the Jan. 22 drawing and chose the immediate lump sum option, the Michigan Lottery said. After taxes, the lump sum of $776 million was reduced to about $557 million, officials said.

The names of the four winners were not released. They have a lottery club in Oakland County called Wolverine FLL Club and had the single jackpot-winning ticket from that drawing, officials said.

“This kind of money will impact the families of our club members for generations to come. We plan to stay humble and pay it forward through charitable giving in southeast Michigan," attorney Kurt Panouses said on behalf of the winners.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Updated : 2021-03-13 01:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'