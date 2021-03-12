THROUGH MARCH 11
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|17
|1006
|29
|1.73
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1204
|36
|1.79
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|10
|607
|19
|1.88
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1152
|39
|2.03
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|5
|295
|10
|2.03
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|20
|1200
|41
|2.05
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|11
|555
|19
|2.05
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|661
|24
|2.18
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|32
|2.19
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|135
|5
|2.22
|Calvin Pickard
|Detroit
|1
|54
|2
|2.22
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|605
|23
|2.28
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|2.32
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|2.40
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|2.44
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|12
|635
|26
|2.46
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|35
|2.46
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|16
|973
|42
|2.59
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1204
|16
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|20
|1200
|13
|7
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|20
|1193
|13
|5
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|21
|1239
|12
|7
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1152
|12
|4
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|17
|1006
|12
|5
|0
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|15
|906
|12
|3
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|20
|1166
|11
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1101
|11
|7
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|11
|4
|0
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|18
|1101
|10
|4
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|14
|856
|10
|2
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|19
|1091
|9
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|18
|1039
|9
|7
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|19
|1127
|8
|10
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|16
|973
|8
|4
|4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|17
|944
|8
|9
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|8
|4
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|661
|8
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|17
|1006
|29
|436
|.938
|12
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1204
|36
|528
|.936
|16
|3
|1
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|5
|295
|10
|141
|.934
|3
|2
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1152
|39
|507
|.929
|12
|4
|3
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|661
|24
|306
|.927
|8
|2
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|10
|607
|19
|242
|.927
|6
|2
|2
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|605
|23
|273
|.922
|4
|3
|3
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|15
|875
|32
|376
|.922
|11
|4
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|362
|.921
|6
|7
|1
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|334
|.920
|7
|3
|2
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|18
|1101
|50
|569
|.919
|10
|4
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|316
|.919
|5
|4
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|11
|555
|19
|214
|.918
|3
|1
|4
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|20
|1200
|41
|455
|.917
|13
|7
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|19
|1127
|54
|574
|.914
|8
|10
|1
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|13
|766
|35
|372
|.914
|4
|4
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|446
|.914
|7
|7
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|135
|5
|52
|.912
|0
|1
|0
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|8
|442
|25
|258
|.912
|4
|2
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|17
|1006
|4
|12
|5
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|22
|1262
|3
|6
|11
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1204
|3
|16
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|20
|1200
|3
|13
|7
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1152
|3
|12
|4
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|18
|1039
|2
|9
|7
|2
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|14
|770
|2
|5
|8
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|12
|688
|2
|6
|4
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|661
|2
|8
|2
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|12
|635
|2
|7
|3
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|10
|607
|2
|6
|2
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|480
|2
|5
|2
|1
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|7
|420
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0