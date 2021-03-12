All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60 12-0-2 5-6-2 9-0-1 Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83 8-3-2 8-3-2 8-1-1 Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79 11-2-0 5-7-1 7-3-0 Boston 24 14 6 4 32 70 56 7-2-1 7-4-3 4-4-2 Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78 7-4-2 6-4-1 5-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 25 10 12 3 23 68 71 5-6-2 5-6-1 5-5-0 New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76 2-9-1 6-3-2 2-7-1 Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85 2-8-2 4-7-2 1-7-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67 10-1-1 9-5-0 7-3-0 Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57 9-1-0 9-4-2 8-1-1 Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76 7-3-3 10-2-1 6-2-2 Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88 7-4-2 7-5-3 5-4-1 Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94 6-5-4 4-7-2 2-6-2 Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90 7-7-0 4-8-1 4-5-1 Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59 6-4-4 2-5-1 3-6-1 Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95 5-6-3 3-10-1 4-5-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 73 51 10-2-1 6-4-0 6-4-0 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 4-6-2 10-2-2 5-3-2 Minnesota 24 15 8 1 31 75 63 7-3-0 8-5-1 7-2-1 Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59 7-4-1 7-4-1 5-4-1 Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72 4-3-4 7-5-2 5-2-3 Arizona 26 12 10 4 28 69 77 7-7-3 5-3-1 5-4-1 Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86 4-8-3 4-5-3 2-5-3 San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88 3-5-1 6-6-2 4-4-2

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70 10-4-1 9-3-1 6-4-0 Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76 9-4-1 7-4-1 7-2-1 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83 9-8-0 8-3-0 7-3-0 Montreal 26 12 7 7 31 85 71 5-5-1 7-2-6 3-2-5 Calgary 27 12 12 3 27 73 81 6-4-1 6-8-2 4-4-2 Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99 8-7-2 4-9-0 4-5-1 Ottawa 29 9 19 1 19 77 115 5-6-1 4-13-0 5-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 5, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 3

Florida 5, Columbus 4, OT

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Detroit 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago 4, Dallas 2

Calgary 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Friday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.