Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60 12-0-2 5-6-2 9-0-1
Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83 8-3-2 8-3-2 8-1-1
Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79 11-2-0 5-7-1 7-3-0
Boston 24 14 6 4 32 70 56 7-2-1 7-4-3 4-4-2
Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78 7-4-2 6-4-1 5-5-0
N.Y. Rangers 25 10 12 3 23 68 71 5-6-2 5-6-1 5-5-0
New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76 2-9-1 6-3-2 2-7-1
Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85 2-8-2 4-7-2 1-7-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67 10-1-1 9-5-0 7-3-0
Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57 9-1-0 9-4-2 8-1-1
Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76 7-3-3 10-2-1 6-2-2
Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88 7-4-2 7-5-3 5-4-1
Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94 6-5-4 4-7-2 2-6-2
Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90 7-7-0 4-8-1 4-5-1
Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59 6-4-4 2-5-1 3-6-1
Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95 5-6-3 3-10-1 4-5-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 73 51 10-2-1 6-4-0 6-4-0
St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 4-6-2 10-2-2 5-3-2
Minnesota 24 15 8 1 31 75 63 7-3-0 8-5-1 7-2-1
Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59 7-4-1 7-4-1 5-4-1
Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72 4-3-4 7-5-2 5-2-3
Arizona 26 12 10 4 28 69 77 7-7-3 5-3-1 5-4-1
Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86 4-8-3 4-5-3 2-5-3
San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88 3-5-1 6-6-2 4-4-2
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70 10-4-1 9-3-1 6-4-0
Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76 9-4-1 7-4-1 7-2-1
Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83 9-8-0 8-3-0 7-3-0
Montreal 26 12 7 7 31 85 71 5-5-1 7-2-6 3-2-5
Calgary 27 12 12 3 27 73 81 6-4-1 6-8-2 4-4-2
Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99 8-7-2 4-9-0 4-5-1
Ottawa 29 9 19 1 19 77 115 5-6-1 4-13-0 5-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 5, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 3

Florida 5, Columbus 4, OT

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Detroit 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago 4, Dallas 2

Calgary 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Friday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-13 01:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'