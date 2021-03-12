All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|80
|60
|Washington
|26
|16
|6
|4
|36
|89
|83
|Pittsburgh
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|86
|79
|Boston
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|70
|56
|Philadelphia
|24
|13
|8
|3
|29
|79
|78
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|10
|12
|3
|23
|68
|71
|New Jersey
|23
|8
|12
|3
|19
|58
|76
|Buffalo
|25
|6
|15
|4
|16
|58
|85
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|93
|67
|Tampa Bay
|25
|18
|5
|2
|38
|91
|57
|Florida
|26
|17
|5
|4
|38
|89
|76
|Chicago
|28
|14
|9
|5
|33
|87
|88
|Columbus
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|75
|94
|Nashville
|27
|11
|15
|1
|23
|64
|90
|Dallas
|22
|8
|9
|5
|21
|64
|59
|Detroit
|28
|8
|16
|4
|20
|63
|95
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|73
|51
|St. Louis
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|83
|82
|Minnesota
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|75
|63
|Colorado
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|72
|59
|Los Angeles
|25
|11
|8
|6
|28
|78
|72
|Arizona
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|69
|77
|Anaheim
|27
|8
|13
|6
|22
|62
|86
|San Jose
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|66
|88
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|28
|19
|7
|2
|40
|97
|70
|Winnipeg
|26
|16
|8
|2
|34
|86
|76
|Edmonton
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|93
|83
|Montreal
|26
|12
|7
|7
|31
|85
|71
|Calgary
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|73
|81
|Vancouver
|30
|12
|16
|2
|26
|84
|99
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|19
|1
|19
|77
|115
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 5, Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 3
Florida 5, Columbus 4, OT
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Detroit 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago 4, Dallas 2
Calgary 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.