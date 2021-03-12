SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 19 13 3 2 1 29 50 37 Knoxville 21 12 8 1 0 25 63 49 Pensacola 23 11 9 2 1 25 66 62 Huntsville 21 10 10 1 0 21 62 65 Birmingham 20 6 10 4 0 16 45 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled