SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|19
|13
|3
|2
|1
|29
|50
|37
|Knoxville
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|63
|49
|Pensacola
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|25
|66
|62
|Huntsville
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|62
|65
|Birmingham
|20
|6
|10
|4
|0
|16
|45
|73
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled