NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 23:09
Through Friday, March 12, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 28 16 32 48 9 14 6 0 4 110 14.5
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 28 14 28 42 19 10 7 1 5 79 17.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 28 11 29 40 9 12 2 0 1 97 11.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 28 11 26 37 11 12 0 0 2 75 14.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 25 21 14 35 5 6 8 0 7 108 19.4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 26 11 23 34 2 6 2 0 2 52 21.2
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 26 10 22 32 2 12 3 0 1 47 21.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 25 7 24 31 5 4 3 0 2 56 12.5
Brad Marchand Boston 24 12 19 31 13 16 2 1 1 56 21.4
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 26 10 19 29 0 4 3 0 0 48 20.8
Brock Boeser Vancouver 30 14 15 29 -1 10 5 1 1 71 19.7
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 24 15 14 29 8 2 5 0 3 80 18.8
Mark Stone Vegas 22 6 22 28 13 13 1 0 4 34 17.6
Aleksander Barkov Florida 26 9 19 28 7 4 3 0 1 90 10.0
David Perron St. Louis 26 10 18 28 0 16 3 0 2 67 14.9
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 26 13 15 28 10 7 3 0 3 81 16.0
Filip Forsberg Nashville 27 10 17 27 -4 12 3 0 3 103 9.7
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 24 11 16 27 7 10 7 0 0 55 20.0
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 26 8 18 26 10 14 2 0 1 62 12.9
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 25 9 16 25 2 12 3 0 2 69 13.0

Updated : 2021-03-13 01:10 GMT+08:00

