ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 32 22 8 0 2 46 119 82 Indy 31 21 8 2 0 44 100 81 Orlando 30 17 10 3 0 37 89 87 Greenville 32 14 10 6 2 36 91 99 South Carolina 31 12 11 6 2 32 86 100 Jacksonville 27 11 12 1 3 26 62 76 Wheeling 29 8 17 4 0 20 80 106

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 12 8 1 2 1 19 44 26 Wichita 31 20 7 3 1 44 96 75 Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75 Utah 31 13 10 3 5 34 91 102 Kansas City 29 13 12 3 1 30 74 81 Tulsa 30 13 14 2 1 29 64 77 Rapid City 34 14 18 2 0 30 94 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Greenville 1, Jacksonville 0

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Friday's Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 4:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled