7Café –7Rewards members can enjoy a free cup of coffee on us plus 50% off Hot Americano Mondays are back!

Coffee lovers, rejoice! We’ve got exciting 7Café deals coming your way – we’re giving you a free cup of 7Café only on our 7Rewards loyalty app, plus the return of 50% off Hot Americano Mondays! That’s not all, we have an exclusive reward just for 7Rewards members. Read on to find out more!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 March 2021 - Calling all coffee lovers! 7Café has got some new exclusive promotions to perk you up on those dreaded workdays.





Only on 7Rewards: Redeem a free hot 7Café with every 7 cups purchased!

7-Eleven is rolling out an updated 7Café Member Card so you can get your hands on a free cup of 7Café even more quickly and easily than before. One 7Café purchase on 7Rewards earns you a 7Café stamp – collect seven stamps and redeem a FREE hot 7Café!

Back by popular demand: 50% off Hot Americano Mondays!

For many of us, a cup of coffee gives that much-needed energy boost to get us through weekday mornings. And an even better cure for those Monday blues? Enjoy 50% off a hot Americano every Monday at only 75c (U.P. $1.50) up until 26 April!*

7Café is made using premium ingredients including our unique blend of 100% Arabica beans, quality fresh milk and cocoa powder. There is a wide variety on the 7Café menu - choose from an invigorating Hot Americano, milky Cappuccino, Latte, Mocha or silky smooth Hot Chocolate.

Avoid queues and long waiting times at coffeehouse chains – get yourself freshly made, quick and affordable coffee with prices starting from just $1.50 at 7-Eleven. 7Café is available at over 200 7-Eleven stores island-wide so you're never far away from a freshly brewed cup of quality coffee.

For those looking for a quick and easy breakfast to complete your morning, pair your choice of 7Café with our all-new $3 and $4 Saver Combos (Breakfast) sets! For $3, choose between a Hot Latte, Mocha, Cappuccino or Chocolate to go with Taste Asia Chee Cheong Fun or our delectable 7-Select Scrambled Egg Burger with Chicken Sausage/Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Wrap. For more options, our $4 Saver Combo (Breakfast)'s got you covered with a wide range of options including our best-selling All-Day Chicken & Egg Muffin, Taste Asia Mee Siam and many more!

The full store list where 7Café is available can be downloaded here: https://www.7-eleven.com.sg/Offer

* Terms and conditions apply. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other existing promotions or offers.

7Rewards Member Exclusive: Refer a Friend and earn a free $2 eVoucher!

Share your love for the 7Rewards app with a friend (or more!) and earn a free $2 eVoucher each* with our new Referral Programme. Get your friends and family to download the 7Rewards app with your referral code, and after they make their first transaction of min. $5 on 7Rewards, a $2 eVoucher will be sent to both you and your friend which can be used at any 7-Eleven store. It's that simple!

If you haven't already done so, download the 7Rewards app now from the App Store or Google Play store. With the app, you earn one stamp for every $5 spent at any 7-Eleven store. Collect 10 stamps and you can redeem a $2 eVoucher for your next purchase. Earn 20 stamps and get yourself a $5 eVoucher!





Start collecting those stamps and earn even more rewards at 7-Eleven today.

* Terms and conditions apply.

More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned! Find your nearest 7-Eleven Store here.





