Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of slalom in Åre

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 21:44
Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of slalom in Åre

ÅRE, SWEDEN (AP) — Petra Vlhova led rival skier Mikaela Shiffrin by nearly half a second in the first run of a slalom race Friday, putting the Slovakian in position to reclaim the overall World Cup lead.

Entering the last weekend of racing before the season finals, Vlhova trailed Lara Gut-Behrami — who does not race slaloms — by 36 points in the overall standings.

Vlhova stood 0.41 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, with recently crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger 0.57 back in third.

Vlhova could also strengthen her lead in the slalom standings, where she leads Shiffrin by 45 points.

Shiffrin was 0.19 faster than Vlhova at the first checkpoint on the Olympia course but then lost time the rest of the way down.

Swiss teammates Wendy Holdener and Michelle Gisin stood fourth and fifth, respectively.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-12 23:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'