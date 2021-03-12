Alexa
AP source: Punter Palardy to sign 1-year deal with Dolphins

By STEVEN WINE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/12 21:15
MIAMI (AP) — Punter Michael Palardy agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed Friday to The Associated Press.

The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced it.

Palardy, who grew up in South Florida, has a career average of 45.3 yards in six seasons, all with Carolina.

Matt Haack, Miami's punter the past four years, is a free agent. His career average is 44.7.

Updated : 2021-03-12 22:06 GMT+08:00

