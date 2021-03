Friday At Palais des Sports Marseille, France Purse: €334,240 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Semifinals

David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (4).