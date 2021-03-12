Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 12, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;WSW;11;83%;78%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;101;77;Cooler;85;67;NW;11;43%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;61;34;Abundant sunshine;63;39;NW;3;35%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;70;48;A morning shower;61;48;SSW;6;80%;42%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;47;42;Windy with rain;47;40;W;27;70%;87%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but very cold;17;-2;Very cold;14;2;ENE;1;63%;4%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;46;26;A little snow;28;14;NNW;15;88%;88%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;6;-15;Sunny, but frigid;3;-16;WSW;9;81%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;94;66;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;70;ESE;5;40%;4%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;57;44;Periods of sun;64;48;W;6;61%;7%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;72;58;Sunny and nice;77;57;NNW;6;51%;1%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and cooler;66;48;Plenty of sun;68;45;WNW;9;29%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;98;73;A downpour;89;72;SE;6;76%;71%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;61;Hazy sunshine;88;63;ESE;7;26%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;9;63%;28%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;60;49;Breezy in the p.m.;60;48;WSW;13;67%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Milder with hazy sun;61;45;SSE;5;59%;18%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;52;40;Spotty showers;57;36;SSE;6;71%;60%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;49;39;A little rain;48;38;SW;16;79%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;62;53;A morning shower;63;52;ESE;5;82%;69%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;ENE;6;79%;77%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very windy;55;37;Breezy in the p.m.;56;42;SW;13;52%;73%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;48;43;A little rain;49;39;W;20;66%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cold with clearing;39;22;Cold with a shower;39;28;WSW;5;98%;56%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;59;33;More sun than clouds;59;42;S;8;59%;42%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny, humid;84;68;Sunny and nice;82;66;ENE;8;51%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;89;67;Clouds and sun;87;65;NE;6;32%;30%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rain;53;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;42;S;8;56%;19%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;75;53;Partly sunny;76;54;NE;8;37%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;75;59;Turning sunny, nice;73;62;SSE;8;76%;26%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;76;67;Cloudy with showers;77;66;NE;4;73%;90%;6

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;90;71;Hazy sunshine;91;73;ESE;6;56%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;51;31;Partly sunny;53;40;S;5;43%;1%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;89;74;A t-storm around;88;75;SSE;6;68%;73%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;46;33;Periods of rain;42;33;S;13;86%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;79;65;Sunny and beautiful;81;66;N;6;52%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;79;66;Cloudy and warm;77;58;S;10;61%;67%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;91;75;Partly sunny;93;74;E;11;60%;2%;9

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;61;Partly sunny;86;60;WNW;5;62%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Cold, p.m. flurries;42;33;Wet snow;34;30;NNW;11;92%;96%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;95;71;Hazy and very hot;99;70;NNW;7;45%;13%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;4;73%;74%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;46;36;Spotty showers;47;39;WNW;23;67%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warmer;68;55;Mild with rain;62;32;N;11;56%;91%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;70;53;Periods of sun;66;52;WNW;6;67%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;81;69;Low clouds;79;68;SE;7;72%;39%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;80;59;A stray t-shower;76;57;NE;7;62%;52%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;80;70;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;E;12;59%;25%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers, breezy;33;31;Morning snow showers;37;32;S;14;91%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;95;77;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;6;48%;5%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and humid;80;67;Sunshine and nice;75;65;E;10;70%;27%;9

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;79;67;Brief showers;77;68;NE;12;70%;93%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;96;66;Hazy sun;87;65;SE;5;18%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;74;54;Mostly cloudy;81;60;NW;7;44%;26%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;47;34;Clouds and sun;54;39;SW;6;71%;16%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;WSW;9;72%;69%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;93;74;Sunny and nice;88;72;N;12;53%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;81;61;Partly sunny;82;60;NNW;6;53%;30%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;56;44;A little p.m. rain;55;44;NE;5;67%;93%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;91;69;Hazy sun and warm;96;66;NW;9;30%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A touch of p.m. rain;77;54;A t-storm around;69;51;WSW;5;63%;50%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;Very warm;102;75;N;16;19%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow, then rain;35;34;Milder;49;36;SSW;8;66%;21%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;85;75;A shower;86;74;NNE;8;61%;56%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;82;74;A t-storm around;91;75;SSW;6;70%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;90;74;A t-storm around;91;75;W;6;54%;43%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;NW;5;78%;95%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;56;36;A shower;56;37;ESE;8;60%;89%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;80;WSW;7;81%;84%;3

Lima, Peru;Nice with sunshine;79;71;Turning sunny, nice;80;71;SSE;6;64%;23%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;63;49;Periods of sun;63;50;N;8;52%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with a shower;49;41;Breezy with a shower;47;41;W;18;59%;65%;2

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;58;45;Mostly sunny, cool;62;47;SSE;6;59%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;88;79;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;72%;78%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;59;35;Periods of sun;60;38;NW;6;45%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;NE;10;66%;97%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;83;74;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;ENE;5;82%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;90;78;Cloudy;91;77;ENE;8;56%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;70;A shower and t-storm;80;53;SSW;12;68%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;51;Partly sunny;80;54;SW;5;34%;3%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;77;70;Partly sunny;78;71;ENE;11;58%;2%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;36;31;Spotty showers;40;33;SSW;10;84%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;79;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;ESE;13;67%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;77;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;NE;8;49%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;42;20;Breezy and colder;29;26;WSW;15;46%;75%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;21;20;A bit of a.m. snow;31;29;SSW;10;69%;72%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;78;Hot with hazy sun;96;79;N;8;35%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;84;57;Clouds and sun, nice;84;58;NE;11;42%;4%;14

New York, United States;Breezy and warm;66;37;Sunny and cooler;49;37;W;11;23%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;64;40;Mostly sunny;67;42;NW;6;56%;3%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with some sun;20;-4;Quite cold;10;-5;SW;11;81%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;60;53;A little a.m. rain;60;47;NNW;9;57%;65%;2

Oslo, Norway;Milder;41;24;Variable cloudiness;40;26;NNE;5;71%;43%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;41;14;Breezy and colder;31;25;WSW;14;49%;37%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;Mostly cloudy;87;77;ESE;6;67%;19%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;88;74;Partly sunny;91;73;NNW;10;58%;28%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, a t-storm;81;71;Cloudy with showers;84;73;SE;5;86%;100%;4

Paris, France;Spotty showers;55;47;A little rain;52;41;W;17;59%;72%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;ESE;14;43%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;96;77;Mostly sunny;95;77;SW;5;48%;7%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;Downpours;89;74;NNE;9;80%;87%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;87;68;ESE;6;54%;8%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;46;39;Spotty showers;50;37;WSW;16;60%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;60;35;Decreasing clouds;53;38;WNW;5;67%;33%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;51;Periods of rain;66;52;SW;8;72%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;50;Mostly sunny;67;45;ENE;6;75%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;A passing shower;83;74;ESE;8;72%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;37;27;Partly sunny;31;25;NE;11;53%;4%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;40;35;Spotty showers;40;34;SSE;10;90%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;74;An afternoon shower;84;73;ENE;7;76%;66%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy and very hot;97;63;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;50;NE;7;16%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;61;46;Partly sunny;64;47;SSE;7;65%;4%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;31;30;Rain and drizzle;42;36;SSW;8;67%;72%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;63;49;Sun and some clouds;59;48;W;12;60%;11%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;79;62;Breezy in the a.m.;80;60;ENE;14;61%;9%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;82;71;An afternoon shower;82;73;ESE;6;67%;60%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;62;Nice with sunshine;77;61;NNW;7;69%;27%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;ESE;7;20%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;82;57;Sunny and nice;81;55;SW;6;43%;6%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;A t-storm around;86;70;N;10;69%;74%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;40;Periods of sun;60;42;NNW;7;62%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Patchy morning fog;55;33;High clouds;59;41;S;7;64%;54%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;57;36;Mild with hazy sun;60;37;WSW;5;53%;34%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;55;45;Sun and some clouds;57;46;ENE;7;74%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;83;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;NNW;8;75%;58%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;49;30;Spotty showers;55;30;SW;6;66%;63%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;83;73;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;E;6;62%;8%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;41;34;Partly sunny;41;29;ESE;4;72%;40%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid with a shower;80;69;Warmer;86;68;WNW;10;67%;70%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;72;63;Low clouds;70;62;E;11;68%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;36;35;Spotty showers;39;34;S;9;83%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and mild;67;53;Cooler with rain;57;33;SSW;7;74%;92%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;38;23;Clouds and sun;38;28;E;7;69%;34%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;55;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;36;SSE;9;34%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy this morning;67;50;Mostly sunny;67;50;NE;6;57%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;62;45;Spotty showers;58;48;E;4;72%;74%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;62;53;Rain, heavy at times;59;50;NW;16;87%;88%;1

Toronto, Canada;Windy this afternoon;48;24;Sunny and breezy;41;34;WSW;16;47%;13%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;64;57;Cloudy;66;57;ENE;9;59%;48%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;72;47;Clouds and sun;67;47;WNW;9;60%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;52;15;Mostly sunny, mild;50;29;SSE;9;34%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;53;38;High clouds;57;44;ENE;4;47%;27%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;54;37;Clouds and sun;55;41;WNW;6;49%;69%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very hot;93;70;Sunshine, very hot;96;70;E;6;48%;10%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;40;33;Spotty showers;40;36;S;9;76%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;45;34;Spotty showers;49;39;SW;14;66%;84%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;61;54;Partly sunny;67;55;ENE;12;59%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;Sunny and hot;102;72;W;5;45%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Colder in the p.m.;40;16;Mostly sunny, cold;33;23;NE;2;59%;2%;5

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-12 22:06 GMT+08:00

