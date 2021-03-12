Alexa
Chinese not celebrating World Day Against Cyber Censorship

The country is reaching new lows in terms of freedom of expression and dissemination of information: RSF

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/12 19:40
(RSF, Reuters, Aly Song photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the battle for free speech on the internet China is failing badly, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Friday (March 12).

Every year on March 12 the organization holds its online event, "World Day Against Cyber Censorship," to campaign for an internet that is accessible to all. It also points out which countries are doing the most to prevent this.

In an email, RSF Taipei Bureau Director (East Asia) Cedric Alviani drew attention to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). He said the agency is directly controlled by China's leader Xi Jinping (習近平).

According to Alviani, in recent years there have been "unprecedented levels of cyber censorship" in China, supported by an army of censors and high-tech suppression of information solutions. This has led to websites being shut down, I.P. addresses blocked, web pages filtered and keywords on social media excised.

"Such technologies were widely used by the regime to crack down on criticism after the COVID-19 outbreak last year," Alviani wrote. He also provided evidence that China spent US$6.6 billion on censorship in 2020, as per the Jamestown Foundation.

Other claims included:

  • China's internet censorship apparatus employed 2 million people in 2013. This number has almost certainly increased over the last eight years.
  • 16% of the Alexa Top 1,000 domains are blocked in China.
  • Up to 130,000 social media accounts and 12,000 websites in China were shut down between January and September 2020.
  • More than 3,200 confidential directives and 1,800 memos were issued to officials to mask the extent of the COVID outbreak in its early stages.
  • RSF believes there are 989 million internet users in China. They account for 22 percent of the total number of internet users around the world.

Taiwan has a score of 23.76 in the RSF World Press Freedom Index, and was placed 43rd out of 180 countries in the 2020 rankings. China, on the other hand, was ranked 177th out of 180, in addition to being the world's biggest captor of journalists "with at least 118 detained, often in life-threatening conditions," according to RSF.
