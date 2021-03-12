Alexa
Tribunal finds ex-British cycling doc covered up substance

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 18:30
LONDON (AP) — The former doctor of Team Sky and British Cycling was found on Friday to have covered up an order of testosterone which was intended to help an athlete's performance.

Britain's Medical Practicioners Tribunal Service delivered the verdict on Richard Freeman after he was investigated over the order of 30 sachets of Testogel to the Manchester Velodrome in 2011.

“Reflecting upon the totality of the evidence, the tribunal has determined that Dr. Freeman placed the order and obtained the Testogel knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance,” the ruling said.

“Bearing in mind the breadth of Dr. Freeman’s dishonesty ... the tribunal found his conduct incapable of innocent explanation,” the ruling added.

Freeman was suspended by British Cycling in 2017 and resigned after saying he was too ill to face disciplinary action for poor medical record-keeping.

Freeman has previously denied wrongdoing.

Updated : 2021-03-12 20:36 GMT+08:00

