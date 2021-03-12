Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 17:59
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 file photo Bayern's Jamal Musiala runs with the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between FC B...

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 file photo Bayern's Jamal Musiala runs with the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between FC B...

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA said it gave formal approval Friday for Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala to switch his national eligibility to Germany from England.

The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.

Musiala declared his wish last month to represent Germany, where he was born. He moved to England at age seven and played in Chelsea’s youth academy.

He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November.

Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern this month on a five-year deal through 2026.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-12 19:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'