Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan nabs smuggled cigarettes near disputed South China Sea island

Cigarettes believed to be counterfeit Chinese brands destined for Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/12 17:33
Taiwan's Coast Guard found smuggled cigarettes near Dongsha (CNA, Coast Guard Administration photo) 

Taiwan's Coast Guard found smuggled cigarettes near Dongsha (CNA, Coast Guard Administration photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) found 1.63 million packs of smuggled cigarettes with a street value of more than NT$100 million (US$3.54 million) on a ship near the disputed Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea, reports said Friday (March 12).

The catch, just west of the islands, was made on a Togolese-registered freighter on March 6, CNA reported. The cigarettes are suspected to be counterfeit Chinese brands.

The captain, a citizen of Myanmar, told his interviewers the cigarettes had come on board in Cambodia and that their destination was Taiwan. A coast guard vessel escorted the freighter to Kaohsiung, where they arrived on March 9.

The crew members, two Chinese and 10 Myanmar nationals, were subjected to coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures upon their arrival. Inspectors counted 295 bags on board, containing more than 1.6 million cigarette packs.

A preliminary investigation concluded the Chinese-brand smokes were actually counterfeit products. The Kaohsiung City Department of Financial Affairs will reportedly determine the nature of the fines to be imposed.
smuggling
cigarette smuggling
Coast Guard
CGA
Dongsha
South China Sea
counterfeits
Togo
Myanmar

RELATED ARTICLES

'Trapped' protesters in Myanmar allowed to leave after tense standoff
'Trapped' protesters in Myanmar allowed to leave after tense standoff
2021/03/09 16:46
Taiwan adds 10th COVID death, 7 new cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan adds 10th COVID death, 7 new cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
2021/03/06 14:33
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
2021/03/03 16:50
Taiwan's Coast Guard to hold artillery drills March 2, 9
Taiwan's Coast Guard to hold artillery drills March 2, 9
2021/03/02 11:50
‘Milk Tea Alliance’ blends Asian discontents but how strong is the brew?
‘Milk Tea Alliance’ blends Asian discontents but how strong is the brew?
2021/03/02 11:13

Updated : 2021-03-12 18:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'