‘Nuclear’ food from Japan not allowed in, says Taiwan health minister

Premier Su Tseng-chang confirms issue of food products from Fukushima has not been discussed

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/12 16:43
Premier Su Tseng-chang and Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung at the Legislative Yuan Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese food products contaminated in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster will not be allowed to enter Taiwan, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Friday (March 12).

Chen was responding to questions from legislators one day after the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, which triggered a tsunami and a nuclear meltdown, CNA reported. The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) has repeatedly accused the government of preparing to legalize the import of food products from Japan’s Tohoku region where the nuclear disaster occurred.

However, Chen stated Friday that if “nuclear” foods were found at the border, they would be destroyed or sent back. In past incidents, Japanese food items from the Fukushima area were relabeled to claim they came from other regions.

A referendum in 2018 banned such imports, but the result is only valid for three years, according to the CNA report. Taiwan’s representative in Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) reportedly said that food with nuclear residues would be named as “nuclear food,” but that if no problems were found, it could be called “Fukushima food.”

During the same legislative session, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers he was not aware of such a statement, but that presently the government was not discussing the possibility of allowing food imports from Fukushima.

Chen Shih-chung added that his ministry had sent a research team to the Japanese region, but had not found any excessive levels of radiation during soil tests.
Fukushima
Fukushima foods
nuclear accident
Chen Shih-chung
Su Tseng-chang
Taiwan-Japan relations

Updated : 2021-03-12 17:31 GMT+08:00

