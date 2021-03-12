Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: India's elderly leave isolation to get vaccinated

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 15:22
An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Gauhati, India, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mo...
An elderly woman, partly seen on left, holds the arm of her relative as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pand...

An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Gauhati, India, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mo...

An elderly woman, partly seen on left, holds the arm of her relative as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pand...

NEW DELHI (AP) — They wince but barely notice the prick of the needle.

Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus.

India's hospitals are scrambling to deliver the doses in the second phase of the country’s COVID-19 inoculation campaign.

The government plans to inoculate 300 million people by August, including healthcare workers, people older than 60 and those over 45 with significant health risks, but the ambitious vaccination drive that began in January is still running way below capacity.

More than 26 million people have gotten a shot, though only 4.72 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.

The pace has prompted concerns India could miss its vaccination targets. The effort is fraught with logistical challenges in a country with nearly 1.4 billion people, but the drive has added urgency since new infections have begun to increase again after months of consistent decline.

Updated : 2021-03-12 17:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist