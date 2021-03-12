Alexa
UC Riverside beats Hawaii 62-52 in Big West Tournament

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 15:02
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dominick Pickett registered 14 points and six steals as UC Riverside got past Hawaii 62-52 in the Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Third-seeded Riverside plays No. 2 seed UC Irvine in the semifinals Friday.

Jock Perry added 13 points for the Highlanders (14-7). Zyon Pullin added 10 points.

Hawaii totaled 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Junior Madut had 12 points for the No. 6 seed Rainbow Warriors (11-10). Mate Colina added 10 points. Casdon Jardine had eight rebounds.

Justin Webster, the Rainbow Warriors’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-12 17:30 GMT+08:00

