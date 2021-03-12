Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends

Stock image of man wearing face mask at Trocadero plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Stock image of man wearing face mask at Trocadero plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (March 12) confirmed six COVID-19 infections imported from the U.S., the Philippines, France, and the UK, including a Frenchman who did not test positive for the virus until 44 days after his quarantine ended.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced six imported infections, raising the country's total number of cases to 984. The latest cases include one Mexican, three Filipinos, one Frenchman, one British citizen, five of whom tested positive for the coronavirus after their self-health monitoring phases had ended.

Each had submitted a negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to a quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

According to Chuang, Case No. 980 is a Mexican male in his 20s who lives in the U.S. He developed a sore throat on Jan. 20 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22.

Subsequent coronavirus tests implemented on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 yielded negative results. When the man arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 13, he did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

After his quarantine ended, he was transported to another residence to undergo self-health management until March 6. Due to work requirements, he took a coronavirus test in a hospital at his own expense on March 10.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12 with a Ct value of 31 while testing negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies. In his case, the health department has identified a total of 16 contacts, all of whom have been told to undergo self-health monitoring.

Case No. 981 is a Filipino male migrant worker in his 30s who came to Taiwan on Feb. 17 for employment purposes. As his quarantine was set to end, he underwent a coronavirus test on March 2, and the results came back negative.

He was then transferred to another residence to undergo his self-health monitoring period, which ended on March 10. His labor agent then arranged for him to take a special vehicle to the hospital to undergo a coronavirus at his own expense.

On March 12, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 30. After he took an additional test, the Ct value was 34 while he tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

He has been asymptomatic since entering the country. The health department has identified three contacts, of whom two have been told to enter home isolation, while the third has been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Case No. 982 is a French male in his 50s who came to Taiwan for work on Jan. 12. After his quarantine ended on Jan. 27, he went to another residence to undergo self-health monitoring until Feb. 3.

Due to the need to return to his home country, he went to a hospital on March 10 to take a self-paid coronavirus test. On March 12, he was confirmed to have COVID-19 with a Ct value of 32 after the first test, and a Ct value of 34 after the second test a day later, while testing positive for both IgM antibodies and IgG antibodies.

The health department has listed three contacts in his case, all of whom have been told to commence home isolation. Given that his quarantine ended on Jan. 27, he was not diagnosed with the disease for 44 days and may have come in contact with many more people during that period.

Therefore, the CECC announced that it is carrying out an epidemiological investigation into his movements and contact history.

Case No. 983 is a British man in his 40s who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the UK on Jan. 1. He came to Taiwan for work on March 10 and was tested for the coronavirus while in quarantine on March 11.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12 with a Ct value of 39 and positive results for IgM antibodies and IgG antibodies. Because he is asymptomatic and the passengers who sat in the two rows of seats directly in front of and behind him are also in quarantine, no contacts have been listed in his case.

Chuang said that cases 984 and 985 are Filipino males in their 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Feb. 17. After they completed their quarantines, they were sent to another residence to undergo self-health monitoring, which concluded on March 10.

As required by their employer, the two men went to a hospital to undergo self-paid coronavirus tests. On March 12, cases 984 and 985 tested positive for COVID-19 with Ct values of 32 and 34 respectively.

Nucleic acid tests taken the next day came back negative. Case No. 984 tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

Case No. 985 was found to be seropositive, yet he was negative for both IgM antibodies and IgG antibodies. The two men are asymptomatic and the health department has identified 12 contacts, who have been asked to begin self-health monitoring.

Chuang tried to reassure the public that although some cases tested positive after their self-health monitoring phases had ended, the risk that they transmitted the virus locally is minimal because their viral loads were all relatively low.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 180,357 COVID-19 tests, with 178,121 coming back negative. Out of the 984 officially confirmed cases, 868 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 942 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 32 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.