Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’

Ma Ying-jeou expresses regret over China’s plan to reform Hong Kong electoral system

  383
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/12 16:09
Former President Ma Ying-jeou (left), KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang

Former President Ma Ying-jeou (left), KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Friday (March 12) admitted the "one country, two systems" formula proposed by Beijing is a thing of the past, as he voiced regret over China's plan to reform Hong Kong's electoral system.

On Thursday (March 11), China's National People's Congress (NPC) approved a comprehensive plan to rewrite election rules in Hong Kong and ensure the territory's legislature is filled strictly with "patriots." The move is seen by international analysts as a response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, in 2019.

While attending a commemorative event for Republic of China (ROC) founder Sun Yat-sen (孫中山) on Friday, Ma said the NPC's decision was "regrettable." He added the proposed changes have put an end to the "one country, two systems" principle agreed between the U.K. and China in 1984.

"In other words, the one country, two systems is officially dead," he said.

Meanwhile, Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), chair of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, also expressed regret over the latest development in Hong Kong. He said that Beijing will unlikely win over residents of the former British colony unless it allows a high degree of autonomy and democracy.
one country two systems
cross-strait relations
Hong Kong
Hong Kong autonomy
National People's Congress
Ma Ying-jeou
KMT
electoral system

RELATED ARTICLES

China confirms overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition
China confirms overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition
2021/03/11 23:30
China votes to change Hong Kong election system
China votes to change Hong Kong election system
2021/03/11 17:22
Taiwanese pineapples getting extensive media coverage in Japan
Taiwanese pineapples getting extensive media coverage in Japan
2021/03/11 14:34
'Taiwan deputies' at China's NPC voice support for cross-strait unification
'Taiwan deputies' at China's NPC voice support for cross-strait unification
2021/03/09 14:48
Chinese official says Hong Kong electoral changes will 'protect' international role
Chinese official says Hong Kong electoral changes will 'protect' international role
2021/03/09 14:15

Updated : 2021-03-12 17:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist