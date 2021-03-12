Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Friday (March 12) admitted the "one country, two systems" formula proposed by Beijing is a thing of the past, as he voiced regret over China's plan to reform Hong Kong's electoral system.

On Thursday (March 11), China's National People's Congress (NPC) approved a comprehensive plan to rewrite election rules in Hong Kong and ensure the territory's legislature is filled strictly with "patriots." The move is seen by international analysts as a response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, in 2019.

While attending a commemorative event for Republic of China (ROC) founder Sun Yat-sen (孫中山) on Friday, Ma said the NPC's decision was "regrettable." He added the proposed changes have put an end to the "one country, two systems" principle agreed between the U.K. and China in 1984.

"In other words, the one country, two systems is officially dead," he said.

Meanwhile, Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), chair of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, also expressed regret over the latest development in Hong Kong. He said that Beijing will unlikely win over residents of the former British colony unless it allows a high degree of autonomy and democracy.