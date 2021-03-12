Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lamar beats Sam Houston St. 70-69 in Southland quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2021/03/12 14:11
Lamar beats Sam Houston St. 70-69 in Southland quarterfinals

KATY, Texas (AP) — Davion Buster posted 17 points, Avery Sullivan hit a go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds as Lamar upset No. 3 seed Sam Houston 70-69 in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The sixth-seeded Cardinals (10-17) plays No. 3 seed Abilene Christian in the semifinals Friday. The Wildcats won both regular season matchups with Lamar by an average of 16.5 points.

Zach Nutall hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play and, after a Cardinals turnover, made a layup three seconds later to make it 69-all but Sullivan made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.4 second left.

Kasen Harrison had 15 points for Lamar. Anderson Kopp added 13 points. Lincoln Smith had 11 points.

Nutall had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Bearkats (19-9). Tristan Ikpe added 10 rebounds. Javion May had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-12 15:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
China could invade Taiwan by 2027: US admiral
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'
Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'