Robinson leads Seattle past California Baptist 83-66

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Robinson had 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting and No. 5 seed Seattle beat No. 4 seed California Baptist 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Darrion Trammell added 23 points for the Redhawks (12-10), who advanced to face top-seeded Grand Canyon in the semifinals on Friday. Emeka Udenyi had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Riley Grigsby scored 12.

Gorjok Gak had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lancers (13-10). Tre Armstrong added 15 points and Reed Nottage scored 11.