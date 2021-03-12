Alexa
Clippers snap 3-game skid with 130-104 rout of Warriors

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/12 13:48
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half of an NBA baske...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first half of an NBA basketb...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, dribbles past Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall, bottom left, and Damion Lee (1) during t...
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) grabs a rebound against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursda...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game Th...
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue yells out instructions during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Th...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, bottom, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketbal...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, shoots over Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in three quarters and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Golden State 130-104 on Thursday night, sending the Warriors to their season-worst fourth consecutive loss.

Paul George added 17 points and Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers, who ended their own three-game skid to begin the second half of the season.

Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 15 points each for the Warriors. Steph Curry was held to 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He missed seven of eight shots from long-range after winning the 3-point contest at last weekend's All-Star Game.

The Clippers rode a dominant third quarter to a 104-68 lead heading into the fourth. They scored 45 points and hit seven 3-pointers. Los Angeles opened on a 13-3 spurt, in which Nicolas Batum and George made back-to-back 3-pointers. The Clippers closed with a 29-13 run that featured a combined 17 points from Leonard and George.

Curry scored seven points in the third, when the Warriors were limited to 25 points, before sitting out the fourth. The Clippers rested their starters over the final 12 minutes.

Leonard scored the Clippers' final 14 points to end the first, while Curry had three. He didn't score his first basket until nearly eight minutes into the game.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Got beat on the boards, 56-44. ... Their lone edge was in the paint, where they outscored LA 46-38. ... Recalled Alen Smailagic from their G League team. ... Their March 29 game against Chicago will feature an all-women broadcast on the team's flagship radio station.

Clippers: Their 45 points in the third were the most scored in a quarter since they had 47 in the second against the Knicks on Jan. 5, 2020. ... Their bench outscored Golden State's reserves, 58-46. ... George passed Steve Nash for sole possession of 25th all-time with his 1,686th career 3-pointer in the third quarter. ... Allowed 43 points in the first half, tying the fewest points given up in the first half this season.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Utah on Sunday in just their second home game in 24 days.

Clippers: Visit New Orleans on Sunday in the opener of a three-game trip.

___

Updated : 2021-03-12 15:55 GMT+08:00

